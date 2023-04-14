Several streets in New Haven will be closed Saturday morning during the New Haven 5K Run & Walk, the community announced today.

From 6:30 to 11 a.m., Broadway Street from Main Street to Bell Avenue will be closed, New Haven said in a statement.

From 8:45 to 11 a.m. these streets will be closed:

• Broadway Street from Middle to Main streets;

• Landin Road from Rose Avenue to North River Road;

• Rose Avenue from Court to Green streets; and

• Main Street from State to Broadway streets.

No detour will be provided, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.