New Haven officials Tuesday put forward the very early stages of a plan to develop the east Allen County city of about 16,000 into a regional youth sports destination.
Officials presented the first phase of The Fields of Grace project to the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. They are seeking to get that body’s recommendation for $2.25 million in Redevelopment Tax Credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Republican New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the project will begin with the sale of excess land owned by Grace Gathering, a nondenominational evangelical church in the 3500 block of Minnich Road. The plan is to develop several outdoor sports fields with a fieldhouse that would jump-start other supporting development, such as a hotel, restaurants and shopping for participating families, he said.
He called the overarching idea Destination New Haven, a way to drive family tourism from not only the Fort Wayne region, but also from northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.
The facility would draw from an area with nearly 300,000 people, McMichael said, adding the city is working with Greater Fort Wayne and Card & Associates, Westfield, as a developer/consultant.
Card & Associates has worked on similar projects in Westfield, Noblesville and Pendleton and knows how to run them, McMichael said.
Regional development board members said the idea was intriguing but wanted more detail about the project’s sources and amounts of funding, known as a capital stack, along with a timeline.
Specific dollar amounts were not discussed in depth, but $41 million to $43 million was mentioned.
“We’re managing money from taxpayers from 11 counties,” said James Bashir Khan, a board member, Fort Wayne restaurateur and real-estate developer. “To know we have everything together is paramount.”
McMichael said the city has control of the site through cooperation with Grace Gathering and has approved a Tax Increment Financing area to offer developer incentives. TIFs allow tax money from the increase in value of land from development to be spent on infrastructure improvements.
He said the project would not cause New Haven residents additional taxes.
“This is a transformational project,” he stressed, adding the idea had been in the works for several years as New Haven developed its community center and new housing options.
“We’re ready this year to make this happen,” McMichael said.