New Haven officials are expected to break ground Wednesday to expand the building that houses the police department and city hall.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 815 Lincoln Highway East.
Pone Vongphachanh, director of community and economic development for the city, said New Haven officials sent out a request for proposals last year. They received two and chose Hagerman Group of Fort Wayne for the project.
The expansion will cost about $6.2 million, Vongphachanh said. She declined Tuesday to provide project details or say when work is expected to finish. More information will be released at the groundbreaking.
In April 2022, New Haven officials sent out a request for proposals. It called for someone to evaluate both the police and government facilities, make design recommendations, prepare a budget, obtain financing and be able to follow up.
The goal was to “provide a safe and secure working environment for the police department," the notice said.
New Haven Police Chief Jeffrey McCracken said he couldn’t speak on any improvements that city hall might receive, but his department will receive more space. The department has 10 offices and will get seven new ones.
The work will include a reconfiguration of the squad room and an in-house weight room for officers, McCracken said.
His department hired a new police officer for each of the last four years, and he hopes to add another next year, he said.
“It’s an exciting time in New Haven with all the growth,” he said.
McCracken said his department’s biggest challenge with the city’s growth is finding new applicants for police positions, a problem other law enforcement agencies also have.
Vongphachanh compared the proposed police and government building work to the nearly $1 million addition made to the fire station at 910 Hartzell Road. New Haven held a ribbon cutting for the station’s addition July 20, 2021.
New Haven has no similar projects planned after this, she said. However, more expansion may come if needed.
“It’ll be based on the growth of the community,” she said.