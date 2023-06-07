New Haven residents are not expected to see a tax increase with the $6.2 million expansion of City Hall and the Police Department.
Community and Economic Development Director Pone Vongphachanh said the city last year retired a bond on the existing building that houses New Haven's government offices and police department. Another bond will help cover the expansion costs, which she said were intentionally kept minimal.
“That’s why we kept it where we are to make sure there was no additional impact to our tax rate and our taxpayers," Vongphachanh said by phone Wednesday, after a groundbreaking ceremony. "It’s going to be a net neutral.”
The city on Wednesday released images showing how the expansion will transform City Hall and the local police department, both housed at 815 Lincoln Highway E.
Hagerman Group of Fort Wayne was chosen to help with plans after New Haven last year published a request for proposals. Hagerman is the general contractor on the project and partnered with Elevatus Architecture, also based in Fort Wayne.
Allen County also selected Elevatus to help develop plans for a proposed new jail in the Fort Wayne area.
In New Haven, about 6,800 square feet is being added to the Lincoln Highway East building – with about 3,800 of that for the police department. Another 7,600 square feet is being renovated. The square footage of the existing building was not immediately available.
Police Chief Jeffrey McCracken said the day before Wednesday's groundbreaking that his department would get seven additional offices to complement the 10 it already has, along with other amenities and facility upgrades.
About 40 people work in the part of the building that houses that police department, which includes 25 sworn officers, and a dispatch team with full-time and part-time employees. Neighborhood Code is also housed in that area.
About 25 people work in City Hall between the clerk/treasurer's office and the mayor's office. New Haven's Public Works Department is in a different building.
The expansion work at 815 Lincoln Highway E. will be done in six phases and is expected to be completed in August 2024.
The first phase involves expanding the police department and a new City Council chamber. The final phase will entail renovating the second floor where the mayor's administrative team works.
"Because of maintaining security and access for our citizens, we’re doing them in phases," Vongphachanh said.