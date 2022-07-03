It’s thirsty work when 10 bulldogs pose on the bandshell at New Haven’s Schnelker Park in July heat.
But it was all worth it Saturday afternoon when the winner of the 2022 Summer Fest Bulldog Beauty Contest was presented with a loving cup trophy full of water.
It was the first time Chuck the bulldog participated in the contest, owner Aimee Ramey said. All the dogs were dressed in a patriotic theme for the Independence Day weekend, but Chuck wore a simple star-spangled bandanna.
“Chuck is the most beautiful bulldog,” Ramey said, explaining why he won and received audience cheers. “I’m not biased. I didn’t even have to dress him up too much.”
New Haven‘s third annual Summer Fest was full of patriotic themes, including people in T-shirts emblazoned with flags or slogans. Some even dressed as Wonder Woman and Captain America.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said he launched Summer Fest during the pandemic because he wanted to create a sense of community.
“I thought it was more important than ever for people to get together, and what better way than to celebrate our nation’s independence?” McMichael said.
Summer Fest started Friday evening with music from the Junkyard Band and a beer tent. The main events started Saturday morning with the third annual Independence Day parade marching down Broadway and Main streets, ending up at Schnelker Park.
At the park’s shelter, children spun a wheel of fortune or dropped a disc down a pachinko-like device at the concessions booth for prizes including fans, toys, water bottles and other items with New Haven’s name on them. Under the shelter, artists twisted pencil-shaped balloons into animals, flowers and other shapes.
“When kids play the games, it’s kind of fun because they get so excited to win something,” said Maylin Tin, one of the volunteers.
Tin said the event was a good way to get people together as a community. For her, Independence Day is “mostly having fun with the people you love.”
Nazar Lel of New Haven said of the holiday, “For me, it’s just going back to your roots.”
He and Esma Bey brought 15-month-old Roamalea Bey to the festival and, for her, it was all about the sheep and other animals at the petting zoo.
Other attractions included food trucks and artisan booths.
The Summit City Cause-Players also had a booth at the event. The nonprofit encourages members to dress in costumes – commonly referred to as cosplay – for charitable causes. Along with Wonder Woman and Captain America, they had a Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and two people dressed as Spiderman.
The group has had a booth all three years, and member Mark DeJarnett said their cosplay owes a lot to the July 4 holiday.
“Thank God we have the liberty to do what we’re doing and put smiles on kids’ faces,” he said. “Not everybody can afford to go to Disney.”
Heidi Olszewski and son Noah were at the festival for the first time. Heidi said she was “excited for something to honor our freedoms and all the rights we have.”
Noah, 9, said he liked the prizes best and hoped next time to see the parade, too.
Mayor McMichael said next year’s Summer Fest is already planned for July 1. The first one was July 4, a Saturday, and it will always be the first Saturday of July now to avoid conflicts.
“Small-town America at its finest,” he said.