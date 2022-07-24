The newly named chief of the Allen County Health Department says transitioning the local public health agency to something closer to normal forms his overarching goal.
After the department spent more than two years on pandemic priorities, it’s time to get back to more typical public health concerns, including childhood vaccinations, sexually transmitted diseases, obesity and opioid addiction, said Dr. Thomas E. Gutwein, who is now the county’s health commissioner.
But that doesn’t mean COVID-19 concerns aren’t still on the table, Gutwein said Friday in an interview with The Journal Gazette.
Appointed last week to replace Dr. Matthew Sutter, Gutwein comes to public health from the realm of emergency medicine. Gutwein said he and the department still need to keep on top of virus developments. But he wants local residents to share in the work.
The virus, which proliferated as a delta variant, has mutated into omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, which federal health officials say are extremely contagious and causing about 85% of COVID-19 nationwide.
“The important thing today is we need people being responsible,” Gutwein said.
That means individuals have to get vaccinated and boosted and keep up with additional shots as they are recommended. People still need to pay attention to handwashing and seriously consider wearing a mask when around a group. And they need to be alert for symptoms, Gutwein said.
“I see a lot of people in the emergency room that may have COVID, but they don’t know because symptoms are very mild – a little (head) cold, a tickle in the throat, an occasional cough, runny nose,” he said. Those people should get tested promptly, and self-isolate if they are positive, he added.
In general, health experts say people might want to test frequently when cases are on the rise because the ability of the new subvariants to cause severe disease and death in some people are still undetermined.
Gutwein said children’s health – including making sure children receive vaccinations for preventable diseases in a timely manner – is a health department priority.
As schools start their 2022-23 academic year in a few weeks, “we’re going to be able to vaccinate all school-age children” against COVID with the new vaccines approved for any child 6 months or older, Gutwein said. He predicted parents “will be more confident” in sending their children to school because of the available vaccines.
Gutwein also wants the health department involved in encouraging better care for people with mental health conditions.
Gutwein is a graduate of Indiana University and Indiana University’s School of Medicine. He is director of emergency medicine at Parkview Health, a part-time job, and president of Professional Emergency Physicians PC, which provides emergency doctors and physicians’ assistants to care for patients in northeast Indiana.
He is board-certified in emergency medicine and a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Gutwein’s health department job is considered part time, as was his predecessor’s. Sutter announced in April that he would leave the position and “retire from public service” in July.
He initially committed to the position until the COVID-19 health emergency phase had ended.
Gutwein expects to spend about 10 hours a week in the role. The salary is about $51,000 a year, and the appointment is for four years with possible extensions.
The new health commissioner will work with Dr. Anna Menze, the department’s medical director. Her position was created in 2021 when it was split from the health commissioner role. The medical director oversees the department’s clinics, while the health commissioner is responsible for big-picture issues, including public education efforts and strategic planning.
Although Gutwein works for Parkview, he’ll work collaboratively with other hospitals, doctors, medical organizations and professionals, he said.
Gutwein sees himself as occupying “a middle ground” to provide leadership and support for public health.
“I’ve always reached out to whatever resources I need,” he added.