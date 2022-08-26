Criminal justice reform advocates should direct their message to local jailers, the Allen County commissioners said Friday.
“We are not involved with what takes place inside the jail,” Commissioner Rich Beck said. “We don’t make the arrests. We don’t prosecute. We don’t release. We don’t do anything inside the jail. We build the jail.”
Jail operations are under the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s control.
Help Not Handcuffs and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne are advocating for redirecting money that would be spent to build a new jail toward increased mental health services, among other requests.
But the commissioners don’t see that alternative as viable.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said Friday – one day after a federal judge gave the officials three months to settle on a site for a new jail – that he still doesn’t see any option aside from building a new confinement facility. Beck agreed.
The commissioners and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have been ordered by U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty to improve conditions for inmates at the jail. A lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union, according to Leichty’s ruling, showed that inmates’ constitutional rights had been violated as a result of overcrowding and understaffing.
The commissioners proposed a new confinement facility to replace the Allen County Jail could be built at 5080 Adams Center Road, where the sheriff’s department training facility is located. The commissioners have said they need 60 acres to 70 acres for the facility.
Many people – including the Help Not Handcuffs advocacy coalition and some Fort Wayne City Council members – have opposed the proposed southeast location that is about 1 mile away from four schools.
At Thursday’s hearing, the commissioners said they are considering three other sites on the east, west and south sides of Fort Wayne. Ted Storer, the commissioners’ attorney, said he would not disclose the locations because officials are in negotiations with property owners.
Even though the commissioners were given an extension, the rest of the schedule from the court remains intact, Peters said. The jail is required to be built by June 2026.
“We are not being held specifically to one site at this point, which I think was a fear going in,” Peters said Friday at the commissioners’ weekly meeting.
Peters expressed another concern. He is still confused when he hears Leichty say he isn’t requiring the county to build a new jail.
“The thing that immediately pops into my head is, ‘Then why if you’re not telling us to build a jail are we named in the lawsuit?’ Because that’s the only thing we can really do with respect to all of this,” Peters said. “But I knew it was a rhetorical question, so I’ll just leave that.”