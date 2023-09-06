The new lead chaplain for the Allen County Jail will be sworn into office today.
William Curry Jr., 44, will be sworn into office as a special deputy at 9 a.m. today at the Allen County Courthouse, according to a news release from Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.
Curry said he is excited about the new position he’s been appointed to by the Allen County Jail Chaplaincy and sheriff’s department.
“It will be a great opportunity to serve the Allen County Jail, the sheriff and officers, and the larger community,” he said in a statement.
Curry most recently worked with the Parkview Hospital Chaplaincy Department, the news release said. He is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He also has experience as a probation instructor at the Noble County Probation Department and as a senior pastor at Sanctuary for New Beginnings.
Curry has a doctorate and master’s degree in theology and a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies, according to the Sanctuary for New Beginnings website.
He has been married to Caletta Wilson-Curry for 13 years and has five children and two grandchildren, the news release said.
The Allen County Jail Chaplaincy is an ecumenical partnership with the county jail to provide Christian ministry to those incarcerated. The jail chaplaincy is a nonprofit established in 1997 at the request of then-Sheriff Joe Squadrito.