Geoff King was a three-star athlete at Paul Harding High School, playing football, basketball and running track.
As he grew older, King developed a passion for serving and his career path led him to the multicultural Fellowship Missionary Church, at 2536 E Tillman Road, where he served as an executive director and staff lead.
But last year, the scope of leadership for King grew even more when he accepted the job as CEO of Love Fort Wayne, a non-profit nondenominational Christian organization dedicated to five areas of community needs: leadership, pastors, families, schools, and prayer.
King is a Bethel University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in ministry with a focus on youth and adolescent studies.
A 38-year-old father of three, King considers Love Fort Wayne as “a city-wide movement to imagine, inspire, and ignite transformation through God’s love.” He believes the organization can help foster inclusion and civic collaboration.
A Fort Wayne native, King said his dedication to “God and his community” are what drives his career and what led him to change career tracks from church-based ministry to CEO.
“His current role that he’s in at Love Fort Wayne is his sweet spot… and he believes in the city of Fort Wayne,” said Wendy Lindsey, who worked with King at Fellowship Missionary as the youth pastor.
Love Fort Wayne, LLC became official just over a year ago, in January 2022. It’s an off-shoot of GLS & Beyond, the local entity that has helped promote the annual Global Leadership Summit. The visioning and leadership development conference is hosted in suburban every August and broadcast via satellite to Fort Wayne and hundreds of other sites across the U.S.
Fort Wayne’s ties to the summit date back to 2003 when Blackhawk Ministries first became a satellite site for the two-day event.
As attendance at the Global Leadership Summit grew locally, so did interest among private companies, which prompted the move from Blackhawk Ministries to general meeting spaces like the Grand Wayne Convention Center. When the summit was held last year, nearly 2,000 registrations were connected to the Fort Wayne host site.
More than once, Fort Wayne has been the largest attended and often recognized during the live event by the global organizers.
Love Fort Wayne’s 17-member board has nine original members, including Kelly Byrd, Sherri Miller, Donovan Coley, Mike Packnett and Chuck Surack. King joined more recently, along with others including Brenda Gerber Vincent, Mark Daniel and Javier Mondragon.
King’s role as CEO of Love Fort Wayne is part-time, along with Lori Whitman, who serves as chief operating officer, and Kelly Byrd as development director.
Promoting leadership development is only one of the areas King and others in the organization are engaged with.
School Connect is one of Love Fort Wayne’s initiatives, designed to create dialogue and a better response and approach to the needs of students faculty, staff, and families through a series of collaborative projects.
Love Fort Wayne also facilitates prayer through various gatherings and providing spaces such as the 24/7 prayer room at Electric Works, a mixed-use development that includes retail, business and office and co-working space.
Parkview Health, Ambassador Enterprises, Shepherd’s Family Auto Group, Remedy Live, Lasting Change, and Star Financial are among the new affiliates beginning to collaborate with Love Fort Wayne.
King said he envisions creating “general relational partnerships” with stakeholders to help different entities come together and fulfill community needs.
Along with focusing on family unity, community welfare and leadership initiatives, Love Fort Wayne is also attuned to issues such as homelessness.
“Not sure if we will solve homelessness, but hopefully we have less of it,” said Whitman.
As a former pastor, Geoff King is no stranger to leadership and community shepherding. His focus, through Love Fort Wayne, is to help fill the gaps where leaders, families or the community at large seems at a loss. That includes, he said, the places “where there’s hurting, where there’s holes, where there’s need.”
King also dreams of support systems that encompass all areas of the city, which will lead to a stronger community with inspired leaders that he said will ignite “the next generation through loving our leaders, pastors, families and schools.”
“It seemed like it was the prompting of my heart,” King said of his decision to interview for the job with Love Fort Wayne. “I love this place. I love this city.”