Dr. Brandon Baccari found himself facing a big order of business Thursday afternoon.
He had to show his mom, Donna Baccari, his office at Lutheran Health Network's new outpost on Fort Wayne's northwest side.
On Monday, the health network will open a medical building at 12404 Lima Crossing, an access drive along the east side of Lima Road in Huntertown.
On Thursday, employees, government officials, family members and members of the media were ushsered inside to tour the just--completed 22,000-square-foot facility.
It houses a RediMed urgent care center, lab and X-ray and ultrasound imaging services affiliated with Dupont Hospital and two physicians' offices.
One has been assigned to Baccari, an osteopathic family medicine physician who grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from nearby Bishop Dwenger High School.
"I'm just really happy to be back here to serve my community," he said. "If there's anything I've learned growing up here, it's giving back."
Baccari graduated from Manchester University and A.T. Still University Oseopathic Medicine School in Kirksville, Missouri. His residency was through Reid Health in Richmond.
He will share the new office building's space with Dr. Crystal Jencks, also in family practice. She is a native of the Chicago area whose practice now is located at Lima Road and Winnsboro Pass.
Jencks, a graduate of IUPUI, graduated from Ross University School of Medicine on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.
She did her family medicine residency through the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program and is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
"The reason I chose Lutheran is many of my former colleagues (in the residency program) were from Lutheran and loved it. They were wonderful people," she said.
Both doctors said they will treat routine health issues like colds and flu and chronic conditions like diabetes. They will accept adults and children as patients.
Brandon Seifert, a Republican who serves on Huntertown Town Council and its Redevelopment Commission, said he was excited tp see the new facility completed.
"What a difference 18 months can make," he said, adding: "I know this will help not only Huntertown but also Eel River and Lake townships." All are rapidly growing, with thousands of new homes planned.
The family medicine offices will offer same- or next-day appointments, online scheduling and telehealth visits.
Scott Teffeteller, the network's market chief executive officer, said the new building brings access to services under one roof near where patients live.
"We've made a practice of putting our services out in the community," he said.
The price for the new building was not disclosed and could not be determined Thursday. MKM Architecture + Design, Fort Wayne, was the project's architect, and the building contractor was FCI Construction, formerly Fetters Construction, Auburn.
More information is at Lutheranhealth.net/lima.