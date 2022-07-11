Fort Wayne area children and teens with diabetes, thyroid disorders, growth problems and other conditions relating to hormones will be able to see a local specialist beginning Aug.1.
That's when Parkview Health plans to open a pediatric endocrinology clinic at 8028 Carnegie Blvd. in southwest Fort Wayne staffed by a new specialist.
Dr. David Segal, board certified in the field, is believed to be the only pediatric endocrinologist in northeast Indiana, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman. Previously patients needed to travel to Indianapolis or Cincinnati to see a specialist, she said.
Segal is returning to the United States after having spent 10 years working in South Africa, where he established the largest pediatric diabetes and endocrine practice in that country.