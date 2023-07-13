Fort Wayne will officially welcome a new type of rental complex next week, one of 250 single-family homes instead of apartments or townhouses.
Dupont Meadows’ developers and city officials will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Wednesday on 2131 Sweet Breeze Way, near West Dupont and Lima roads.
The development, which is about 30% built or being built, is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
Shane Malek, executive vice president of Next Chapter Neighborhoods, said it’s the third such development his Georgia company has built. Single-family rental neighborhoods are more common in southeastern United States, he said. Next Chapter was one of the first companies to embrace the trend when it built a rental neighborhood in North Augusta, South Carolina, in 2015. Its other development is in the suburbs of Savannah, Georgia.
“We felt Fort Wayne was a good first step into the Midwest,” Malek said during a phone interview.
Tim Chapman, the company’s co-founder, visited Fort Wayne while doing business with Lincoln Financial Group. He was impressed by the city’s quality of life, Malek said. When Lincoln’s headquarters moved to the Philadelphia area, Chapman saw that many employees choose to remain in Fort Wayne even though they were invited to move with the company.
Fort Wayne residents have embraced Dupont Meadows since before construction began, Malek said. After media reported in 2021 that it could be coming, Next Chapter began receiving queries.
Dupont Meadows has a list of more than 500 people who are interested in the project, the longest list the company has had for a development, he said. The first tenant occupied a house in May, the 11th moved in Thursday. Ten more people have applications approved.
In Dupont Meadows, one-bedroom, 862-square-foot homes with 1 1/2 bathrooms rents for $1,538 a month. Two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,288-square-foot homes rent for $1,899, according to the development’s website.
Three-bedroom homes are divided into 1,419 square feet with two bathrooms for $2,090 and 1,668 square feet with 2 1/2 bathrooms for $2,199, while four-bedroom homes are listed at $2,299 for 1,804 square feet with three bathrooms.
Malek said more people today rent by choice – often because of high mortgage interest rates – and attitudes are changing on renting. As jobs become more transient, millennials prefer not to own a house, and rental homes mean they’re not living stacked together like in apartments, he said.
Tenants at Next Chapter’s other developments have been students, young families, established families and empty nesters.
Like in apartment complexes, a maintenance staff takes care of mowing, shoveling sidewalks and repairs.
“You don’t have to worry about changing a lightbulb,” Malek said.
The homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, a clubhouse and walking trails.
Melissa Sampson, director of marketing with GoldOller Real Estate Investments, said her company handles leasing.
For her, Dupont Meadows feels like a mid-20th century neighborhood. She compared it to homes in “Leave it to Beaver” and “WandaVision.” All 250 homes will have a front porch, 190 of them will have back patios and 237 will have attached garages, she said. The neighborhood will have sidewalks and street lights.
Residents will pay for electric, water and sewer services, and each house will have washer and dryer hookups.
Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne’s chief economic development officer, said there’s a demand for housing in Fort Wayne, which is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the Great Lakes states.