A request for a new plea agreement might lead to more prison time for a Fort Wayne woman accused of beating her 9-year-old stepson to death.
Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, now faces 35 years in prison if Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull accepts her plea to three felonies at a Dec. 2 sentencing hearing.
Miller, who pleaded guilty Monday, had previously pleaded guilty to the same three felonies -- aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent -- on April 21. She faced 30 years in prison on that agreement.
However, in July she wrote to Gull requesting that her guilty pleas be rescinded. In the letter to Gull, Miller said she was “not in my right frame of mind” when signing the agreement and consenting to it in court. She hadn’t been in the right frame of mind since the Dec. 18 death of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross, she wrote.
In the letter, filed July 26, Miller also wrote that she felt pressured to sign the agreement at the last minute and had thought the 30 years was a cap on her sentence. The aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years, and her plea calls for 30 years on that charge. She would also be sentenced to two years each on the neglect charges, to be served concurrent with the 30 years.
Miller also wrote that she was also under the impression she would only be pleading to the aggravated battery charge on April 21 and found out about the other two charges when it came time to sign the agreement. In both agreements, the prosecution agreed to drop a felony charge neglect of a dependent resulting in death, which carried a sentence of 20 to 40 years, too.
Miller was married to Elijah’s mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, when they brought the boy to Lutheran Downtown Hospital at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 18. Despite lifesaving measures from the hospital staff, the boy was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m.
The women originally told Fort Wayne Police officers that they were at a company Christmas party when they got a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother. In her letter to the judge, Alesha Miller said that she blacked out that night and can’t remember it, although she is sure she hurt Elijah.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in the probable cause affidavit in Alesha Miller’s case that he saw multiple bruises on the boy’s face, back of his arms, shoulders, lower back and buttocks. The boy also had visible bruises and swelling on his shoulders.
Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the county coroner, ruled the death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, which is a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
Jenna Miller has been charged with four felonies in the incident. She faces 20 to 40 years in prison on each of two counts of neglect of a dependent and faces six months to 18 months on each of two counts of neglect of a dependent. Her trial is set to start Nov. 29.
Jenna Miller also filed for divorce from Alesha Miller Feb. 24, and the last hearing for it was held June 17.