The public is invited to a grand opening of new exhibits at the nature center at Pokagon State Park at 11 a.m. Thursday on the lawn in front of the nature center.
The new hands-on exhibits explore the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps on park grounds and the lifeways of the Miami and Potawatomi people, whose homelands were in this region. A new viewing window for wildlife watching has also been added.
“We look forward to sharing Pokagon’s wonderful new exhibits with everyone who visits,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for the DNR Division of State Parks. “Our state park interpretive services, which include hands-on and entertaining programs, nature centers like this one, wayside signage, and brochures provide our guests with tools for understanding and enjoying each park’s natural and cultural resources.”
Early arrival on Thursday is recommended. Parking will be available at the nature center and at the park’s Potawatomi Inn, from where guests will be shuttled to the nature center as needed. Shuttles will run from 10 to 11 a.m. and will also be available after the event.