Those drawn to the iconic Scout brand had a bit more to be excited about Saturday than the hundreds of vehicles on display during this weekend’s 4th annual International Harvester Homecoming.
The big news: Scouts could be back on – and off – the road soon.
Among about 10,000 visitors browsing the Harvester Museum was Scott Keough, CEO of Scout Motors Inc., a northern Virginia subsidiary of the Germany-based Volkswagen AG group.
“We want to relaunch the Scout brand,” said Keough, who was surrounded by 400 examples of vintage Harvester vehicles. “The reason I am here is to get a sense of the history.”
Keough said prototypes of an SUV and pickup trucks are expected as soon as next year – with production of the vehicles beginning in 2026.
But the Scouts of the future won’t be like the rugged vehicles of the 1960s and ‘70s. There will be some updating – specifically, the new Scouts will run on electricity, not gasoline.
“Realistically, there’s no way you could launch a new vehicle company and have it not be electric,” Keough said.
“The goal is not to replicate and mimic a 40- to 50-year-old vehicle. The goal is to take the heart and soul and advance that into the future. But of course you’ve got to be respectful of the history,” he said.
Volkswagen acquired the Scout brand when its truck division took control of Navistar International in 2020. Volkswagen is transitioning its product line to electric vehicles and expects to have more than 25 models by the end of the decade.
Artists’ conceptions of the new Scouts show vehicles with the traditional Scout boxy lines smoothed into futuristic-looking curves. The vehicles retain the rear-facing curved side windows.
During his visit, Keough toured Harvester buildings with the founder of Harvester Homecoming, Ryan Duvall, who is also a Journal Gazette employee. The tour focused on the former engineering center.
Keough also met with several area dignitaries – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown and John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
That meeting “was purely a meet-and-greet. It was friendly and ... they gave me a sense of the region,” Keough said.
The new Scouts are planned to be built in America, on a new platform, Keough said, adding the company is now scouting locations.
International Scouts were built in Fort Wayne from 1961 to 1980. So, could the new vehicles be built here?
“All of America,” Keough said, “is on the table.”