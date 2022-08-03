Electric Works developers promised residents a new sign atop the rejuvenated campus on the west side of Broadway just south of downtown Fort Wayne.
Now, they’ve revealed what they’d like to install.
The sign won’t be the iconic General Electric sign of decades past – GE won’t allow it. But the roof sign on Building 19 will pay homage not only to the development’s anchor tenant, Do it Best, but also to the development’s name, Electric Works. It will also acknowledge the site’s neighbors, labeling the location as the Broadway District.
The revelations come in a filing requesting approval of a sign plan scheduled for a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in Room 35 of Citizens Square. The developer, RTM Ventures LLC/Ancora of Durham, North Carolina, seeks a use variance and development standards variances for a plan that also includes banners.
The use variance is required for the roof sign because the city zoning ordinance expressly prohibits roof signs. At the same time, developers say, the National Park Service, which oversees the project because of its historic aspects, also prohibits building-mounted signs, yet the park service has approved the full sign package.
“The strict application of the ordinance will create issues with the NPS designation and continued involvement in the project,” the application says. It adds that construction is expected by fall.
The roof sign carries on the tradition of the GE sign because it is made of a metal frame without a solid background. “Do it Best” is in red in the center of the sign with “Electric Works” at the top and “Broadway District” at the bottom.
The application says the sign will be about 30 feet high from the top of the roof, which stands at about 193 feet. The sign will be just over 50 feet wide and will be lit at night.
Electric Works is proposing 73 banners hung along the development streets, four parking signs, two entrance canopy signs and two directional signs. The banners are proposed for poles slightly larger than those allowed by the zoning ordinance.
The other signs also are larger than allowed by the ordinance.
The developers say they have no alternative plans should the sign package not be approved.