As young athletes prepare for the start of the next school year, a new law will change who’s eligible to compete.
Republican lawmakers overruled Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of House Bill 1041 in May. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls school sports.
The law is one of many new state statutes which took effect Friday.
The new statute, which affects students in grades K-12, has already been challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The organization filed a lawsuit in May on behalf of a 10-year-old transgender girl, referred to in the case as A.M. Under the law, she would not be allowed to play on her school’s girls softball team.
“This is so even though A.M. has lived as a girl since before she was 4 years of age and even though the state of Indiana has recognized that she is female by changing her gender marker to female on her birth certificate following a court hearing,” the lawsuit stated. “A.M. is taking a puberty blocker that prevents her from developing physiological characteristics associated with typical male puberty. All her friends and peers know her only as a female because she is female.”
The ACLU argued that the law discriminates on the basis of sex, a violation of Title IX. The lawsuit also asserted that the new statute “represents discrimination on the basis of transgender status, as well as sex,” violating the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.
The plaintiff’s mother said that playing softball has helped her daughter’s self-confidence.
“When she joined the softball team last fall, it helped her come out of her shell. I watched as she bloomed and felt more at ease in her skin,” A.M.’s mother said in a statement. “When my daughter learned about this law, she was hurt and angry. She wants to stand up for girls like her, as well as herself, because she knows how upset they are right now.”
The ACLU requested the court enter a preliminary injunction against the law, but the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has not granted that request.
Bail law
Indiana’s new bail law took effect after a federal judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday.
The measure, passed by the Republican-dominated state legislature and signed by Gov. Holcomb earlier this year, will institute new rules for charitable bail organizations – nonprofits that provide bail for people in need.
In response, one of those groups – The Bail Project – and the ACLU filed a lawsuit in May seeking an injunction and challenging the law’s constitutionality.
U.S. District Judge J.P. Hanlon rejected that request and wrote in his opinion that The Bail Project “has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits.”
In a tweet, Attorney General Todd Rokita called the decision “a win for Hoosier safety and the rule of law.”
Passed as House Bill 1300, the law will prohibit organizations such as The Bail Project from bailing out people charged with violent crimes, as well as those with previous violent crime convictions who are charged with new felonies.
It will also enact regulations on charitable bail organizations, requiring fees and certifications.
Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, called the law an “unconstitutional attack” and said it singled out The Bail Project.
Twyla Carter, the national director of legal policy at The Bail Project, said in a statement last month that the project exists because cash bail “discriminates against the poor.” She also said data shows “Black communities bear the brunt of these abuses.”
“Our goal from day one has been to demonstrate that cash bail is not needed to ensure return to court and to offer solutions for a more effective, equitable and humane pretrial system. It is unconscionable that instead of working to take money out of the system and make it more just, members of the legislature and the governor chose to target one of the only lifelines poor Hoosiers have when their liberty and due process rights are at stake.”
Hoosier income, utility tax cuts
One of the most wide-reaching bills passed by the legislature last spring is House Bill 1002.
House and Senate Republicans eventually reached an agreement to cut income and utility taxes during this year’s legislative session, reducing taxes in the state by more than $1 billion.
The income tax cut will not affect Hoosiers until next year when the tax rate will decrease from 3.23% to 3.15%.
However, other portions of the bill just went into effect last week, including the repeal of the utility services tax.
Under the previous policy, utilities such as water, electricity, natural gas and sewage were taxed at 1.46% – now that tax will no longer exist.
The Indiana Energy Association, a group of electric power and natural gas companies including Indiana Michigan Power, released a letter last month in support of the repeal.
“Other states are increasing taxes, but Indiana is lowering them, which translates to cost savings for homeowners, businesses and industries,” the association said in the letter. “That is why the state’s largest electric and natural gas providers supported its repeal.”
Democratic Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, contends Hoosier families will suffer because of the utility tax cut, however.
“Republicans pitched the utility receipt tax repeal as a win for Hoosier families, but the reality is this will only save families a few dollars on each bill and at maximum less than $100 in relief annually,” Porter said in a statement Friday. “The real winners of this policy are large corporations and manufacturers who will receive thousands of dollars in tax relief annually.”
Constitutional carry
Many Hoosiers no longer need permits to carry handguns in public under a new permitless carry law passed earlier this year.
Despite testimony against the bill from Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and opposition from many law enforcement organizations, House Bill 1296 passed both houses and was signed by Gov. Holcomb in March.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, was the lone area House member to vote against the bill, while Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, was one of nine GOP senators to break with her party and vote in opposition.
Attorney General Rokita released a pamphlet last week outlining the state’s new landscape of gun laws.
In it, he explains “both openly carrying or concealing a firearm are legal” and do not require additional licenses.
However, Indiana law still prohibits “serious violent felons” and others judged to have dangerous behaviors from possessing firearms, and federal law prohibits people with felony convictions from possessing firearms.
Rape definition widens, easing prosecutions
A measure expanding the definition of rape became law last week.
House Bill 1079 garnered wide bipartisan support in both houses before being signed by Gov. Holcomb in March. It added language to Indiana’s statute defining rape.
Under the new law, it is legally considered rape when “the person disregarded the other person’s attempts to physically, verbally or by other visible conduct refuse the person’s acts.”
In the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council’s first quarter newsletter earlier this year, legislative liaison Brock Patterson wrote that although the bill does not directly reference consent, it could made it easier to prosecute rape cases.
House Bill 1079 “spells out what rape is in most scenarios where prosecution has been difficult to prove to the jury in the past.” Patterson wrote. “The state can now point to this portion of the statute to explain to the jury that rape does not necessarily have to be committed by force.”
Coercing women to get abortion made a felony
Although the Indiana legislature is expected to consider abortion-related legislation during the special session starting July 25, one restriction on the procedure just became law.
House Bill 1217, passed along largely partisan lines, makes it illegal to “knowingly or intentionally (coerce) a pregnant woman to have an abortion.” Under the new law, that would be a felony.
It also requires medical professionals to ask whether a woman has been coerced during a private meeting at least 18 hours before the procedure and to “inform the pregnant woman that a demand by the father to have an abortion does not relieve him of financial support responsibilities.”
According to Indiana Right to Life, violation of the law is punishable by a prison term between six months and 2½ years, as well as a fine of up to $10,000. Also, medical facilities will face an infraction for failing to report coercion.
Mike Fichter, chief executive of Indiana Right to Life praised the law, as did state Sen. Liz Brown.
“Protecting Hoosier women against a coerced abortion is an important step in upholding human dignity,” the Fort Wayne Republican said. House Bill 1217 “implements safeguards to ensure women pressured into ending a pregnancy can protect themselves and their child, and I am pleased to have sponsored a law that will make Indiana a safer place for women.”
Lisa Humes-Schulz, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, criticized the bill after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law in March.
She said Hoosiers will “undoubtedly suffer” and that it “heightens the risk of intimate partner violence on pregnant people.”
“This bill does nothing to improve reproductive coercion and is intended solely to stigmatize abortion care and shame people seeking abortions,” Humes-Schulz said, “on top of the dozens of existing abortion restrictions that already make it difficult to access abortion in Indiana.”
Vape tax raised to 15%
E-cigarette products now cost more in Indiana after a new vape tax took effect Friday.
The new tax is set at 15%, according to Senate Bill 382.
It could have been higher, however. The initial rate proposed for cartridges, e-cigarettes and other products was 25%.