New window at Coney Island Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Don Gebert, Enrique Castro and Devon Barlow, employees of O’Neil’s Glass, replace the front window Monday at Coney Island on Main Street downtown. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New window at Coney Island Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular JK O'Donnell's pergola plan proves contentious Man sentenced to probation for sexual battery of 17-year-old First mayoral candidate files, seeks Democratic nomination Lecturer highlights Allen County Courthouse's beauty Verbatim: Zimmer Biomet to acquire medical device company Stocks Market Data by TradingView