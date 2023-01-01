Beautiful little girls were the first babies born in 2023 at two local hospitals.
Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. at Dupont Hospital to parents Allison and Jason, a Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman announced Sunday. The local health care system didn’t provide the family’s last name for safety and privacy reasons.
The baby’s weight and length also were not disclosed.
At Parkview, Leilani Rue made her debut at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Leilani’s parents’ names weren’t included in the news release, although their photo was attached.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children cautions health care providers against disclosing extensive identifying information, Parkview officials said in a news release.
Depictions of New Year’s Eve have traditionally featured an old man representing the year ending and a baby as the symbol of the new year. In years past, some businesses have provided gifts for the parents of the first baby born in the year.