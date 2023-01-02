LEO-CEDARVILLE – With a table cluttered with art supplies and magazine clippings in front of her, Marissa Fry struggled Monday to find the right word to describe the intimate New Year’s workshop she was experiencing.
The first words that came to mind – “freeing,” “gratitude” – didn’t quite fit, said Fry, who was almost done creating a vision board. After a few minutes, the apt description came to her – “therapeutic.”
Organized by Laura Eck, the afternoon event – Welcoming 2023: A New Year’s Workshop – gave eight women four hours to focus on themselves through activities including visualization, breathwork, meditation, journaling, facilitated discussions and creative play.
“The biggest emphasis is coming together and sharing our intentions with each other and feeling supported as we go out into this new year,” said Eck, a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach with a specialty in self-discovery and self-compassion.
An intention is the why behind doing something, Eck said, whereas a goal is more focused on doing. People are more likely to achieve their goals when they can connect to their why and to what’s important to them because the motivation is internal.
For example, she said, wanting to look good at the beach is a short-term motivator for wanting to lose weight. Getting at the root reason for the goal – such as wanting to feel strong in your body – gives that weight-loss goal more meaning.
“It’s the why behind the goal that connects you to what’s most important to you,” Eck said.
The women gathered in the Leo-Cedarville Town Park building, a cozy space on the drab, gray day. A fire warmed the hearth at the back of the room, and flameless candles placed beside yoga mats on the floor added to the glow.
They talked about their desires for the new year, Eck said, and they shared their intentions and the word they are focusing on as they enter 2023.
Fry said she appreciated the workshop’s “sisterhood vibe” because it was a reminder she’s not alone in her journey.
That’s an important aspect, said Eck, who limited registration to 12 women. Women need a safe place where they can be seen, heard and understood.
“I want women to build relationships over compassion and connections rather than competition and comparisons,” Eck said.
Markers, crayons and colored pencils were among the art supplies workshop attendees could use to create their vision boards – a collage of images and words depicting what they want to focus on during the next year.
Having such a visual reminder can help people remain focused on their intentions for the year, Eck said. Other methods include sharing intentions with a friend or posting them somewhere it will be seen, like the bathroom wall.
Eck recommends people ask themselves why they are pursuing their goals, how it will affect their lives and noting the values the goals are connected to.
“Remind yourself of your intention frequently,” she said, “and take notice when you make decisions that are in alignment with that intention.”