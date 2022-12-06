A package of rezonings geared to revitalizing East Pontiac Street will have a public hearing at Monday's meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
The measure is called a "proactive rezoning" and has been in the works for several months, led by the city's community development department and the Department of Planning Services as the proposal's applicants.
The goal is to put in place the 2021 Southeast Strategy Update for the 300 to 1800 blocks of East Pontiac to encourage more compatible land uses, development patterns and new investment.
The rezonings are on each side of East Pontiac roughly between Barr and Euclid streets, or just over 28 acres.
The rezoning trims eight different zoning categories in favor of three -- two-family residential, multiple-family residential and urban corridor. The biggest changes are the elimination of various kinds of commercial zoning and limited industrial areas.
The applicants say the new zoning is designed "to prevent encroachment of incompatible industrial or higher intensity commercial uses" on residential and established commercial areas.
The urban corridor zoning will allow for and encourage mixed uses and focus on neighborhood and pedestrian-oriented commercial and personal services use, the applicants say. A portion of Pontiac between Reed Street and Anthony Boulevard was rezoned to urban corridor in 2011.
The new package of rezonings also instituted a new process for achieving its ends. Previously, a neighborhood was responsible for gathering property owner signatures in support of a request for zoning changes. This process eliminates the need for signatures.
The applicants say the new rezonings will have minimal impact on the area's character. Although some uses would not be permitted as new uses, the current uses can continue unchanged or expand, and property owners generally will be allowed to sell their property to someone who proposes a similar use.
The proposals were discussed at a neighborhood open house Oct. 6 at the Pontiac branch of the Allen County Public Library. The plan is in conformance with the new Plan It Allen comprehensive plan and updated zoning ordinance. Applicants say they do not foresee lowered property values but expect increased investment in the area.
The public hearing is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with a plan commission vote at its Dec. 19 business meeting. The proposal will be discussed and voted on by Fort Wayne City Council in January.