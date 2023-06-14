The NewAllen Alliance has hit its goal of implementing $64 million in projects in about four years, the coalition said in a news release Wednesday.
The NewAllen Alliance was created in 1991 to foster community and economic development in several communities in eastern Allen County. The alliance was awarded the designation of Indiana Regional Stellar Community in 2018, which came with funding for implementing a development plan. The impact report is to document the success of the East Allen Rural Revival initiative.
The initiative included Leo-Cedarville, Grabill, Harlan, Woodburn, New Haven, Monroeville and Hoagland.
More than 104 entities have been engaged in implementing about $50 million of projects between 2019 and 2022, the news release said. The $50 million investment included $16.4 million for new and rehabilitated housing, $12.3 million in complete streets that include sidewalks and trails, $8.4 million in utility infrastructure and $4.3 million in park additions and improvements.
More than $13 million in work for the Cedar Creek Parks Trail and the Amstutz Road project are slated for bidding this year and in 2024, respectively.
Kristi Sturtz, owner of Sturtz Public Management Group and acting NewAllen Rural Liaison, said the organization has met the goal set four years ago of implementing $64 million in projects.
“Over the course of the last four years, some of the projects may have changed in nature, but overall, the communities have done an outstanding job of hitting the $64 million investment mark and the impacts of these efforts are being realized,” Sturtz said in a statement.
The impact report shares statistics that the coalition says show the positive momentum in eastern Allen County. Between 2010 and 2020, the region’s population grew 11% and the workforce by 5%, according to the American Community Survey.
More than half of rural Indiana counties have seen population decreases, the news release said.
From 2019 to 2022, the release said 354 residential building permits were issued in the region, which marks $83 million invested. Those numbers were from the Allen County Building Department.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said in a statement that he is encouraged to see positive growth in the rural communities.
“The proof is in the numbers, and they show that our desire to enhance the quality of life through leveraging capital dollars is paying great dividends by bringing more residents to that part of our community,” Peters said.
A primary goal for economic sustainability is to offset the impact of demographic population shifts of retirement and labor force participation, the impact report says. Population growth has become a primary economic strategy because employers are having difficulty finding skilled workers with unemployment rates at record lows.
“What we’ve been working to do through this initiative is to be smart about where this growth occurs by focusing on revitalization in or near the built environment of existing communities,” Sturtz said.
East Allen will next focus on ways to increase visitation to their communities through backyard tourism, the news release said. From 2019 to 2022, the region saw a 35% increase in festival attendance.
“Everywhere you look people are trying to create tight-knit communities and authentic experiences,” said Tim Roy, NewAllen Alliance Board chair. “We have plenty of both in east Allen County. We welcome our neighbors in the region to come share them with us.”