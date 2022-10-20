For what would have been Terrance Miles’ 41st birthday Thursday, more than 50 people gathered at the house where he grew up to see how Fort Wayne honored his legacy as a mentor.
A sign at the Harmar Street intersection now designates the block of Berry Street going west as Terrance “Money” Miles Memorial Parkway. His father, Lynn Dandridge, unveiled the sign during a short ceremony.
“It keeps my son’s legacy going,” Dandridge said afterwards. “He loved the kids, and the kids loved him.”
Terrance Miles was a Forest Park Elementary School administrative assistant and assistant North Side High School football coach when he died May 19, 2017, during an alleged armed robbery attempt. He was also a Metro Youth Sports football coach and active with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
“We’re trying to honor him,” his aunt, Shirley Miles, said. “He was a mentor to the city with the kids. That was his passion.”
He was 36 when he died, shot multiple times outside East Central Towers while he was taking out garbage. Two men were arrested, and Jaevin Bowie, who knew Terrance Miles through the Boys and Girls Clubs, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to felony counts of assisting a criminal and attempted theft.
Bowie was also a witness in the trial of Henry E. Underwood in early October 2019. A jury acquitted Underwood of the murder, and Bowie was later sentenced to five years in prison. Underwood was convicted in federal court last month on an unrelated gun charge.
Before the unveiling, Pastor Robert Bell of True Love Missionary Baptist Church said in the opening prayer, “Even though they tried to take his life, they will not take his legacy.”
The gathering of relatives and friends then sang “Happy Birthday” and released balloons in his honor.
Not all of Terrance Miles’ family members were present, though. His mother Alice Miles died soon after her son. “My sister, I think she died of a broken heart because of the way she lost her baby,” Shirley Miles said.
His children, Nyla Nelson and Josiah Miles had moved out of state with their mother after their father’s death, Shirley Miles said.
However, Nyla Nelson was able to attend virtually because her aunt and Terrance Miles’ sister, Marquesha Miles, live streamed it to her by holding up a cellphone. Marquesha Miles also held another phone so her and Terrance’s brother in Atlanta, Daryl Miles, could watch.
Nelson said she is now a criminal justice major at Hampton University in Virginia, and her father’s death has made her want to study harder. She feels his legacy for her was his hard work so she never needed anything.
“It’s very heartwarming,” she said of the number of people who attended. “I’m glad to see that he got the recognition – on his birthday at that.”
Marquesha Miles said that more will be done in her brother’s memory to keep his work going.
His cousin, Bryce Miles, said the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative is part of that, continuing the youth empowerment. Part of that is exposure experiences, putting kids in situations like different cultures and visiting places such as country clubs, making the kids’ dreams about it real to them. The other part is helping with an Exercise Our Minds program run by a therapist, which allows them to talk about things and keep them from getting bottled up inside.
Marquesha Miles said that other initiatives will come to keep her brother’s name alive. But on Thursday, the crowd of people at the unveiling and the city’s cooperation in renaming the parkway meant a lot.
“I’m glad to know that his name rings a bell in the way it does,” she said.