Honor Flight Northeast Indiana said today its 39th trip from Fort Wayne to the nation's capital will include 85 area veterans.
The trip is scheduled Sept. 28, according to a news release.
The flight consists of six Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans and 67 Vietnam veterans. This is the first Honor Flight from Fort Wayne that Vietnam veterans will represent the largest percentage on the flight, the news release said. Seventy-eight percent of the veterans traveling on the Honor Flight are Vietnam or Vietnam-era veterans.
To date, 2,871 veterans have participated in an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.
Because of construction at Fort Wayne International Airport, no welcome-home festivities are permitted when the group returns home from the flight.