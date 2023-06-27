A wholesale Asian market could be opened in a southeast-side property that at one time was home to a bar.
Fort Wayne Plan Commission members on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning that would help lead to that development at 3418 Wayne Trace. The property is located on the northwest corner of Wayne Trace and Oxford Street, across from McMillen Park.
The plan commission’s “do-pass” recommendation to the City Council would allow the property to be rezoned from limited commercial to general commercial.
City Council liaison Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent from the meeting.
Hanifah Amin of Fort Wayne, the developer, agreed to a written commitment as part of the rezoning process that the property won’t be used for any automotive businesses, such as a gas station or auto sales, said Michelle Wood, Department of Planning Services senior planner.
Plan commission paperwork said the land to be rezoned is 0.76 acres. County property records have the same measurement for the land and put the building at 4,308 square feet – 3,708 square feet of that for general use and 600 for storage.
It was not immediately clear how much might be invested to develop the market.
The property is owned by Abu Hanifah LLC, a groceries wholesaler in the Fort Wayne area and in states other than Indiana, according to paperwork Amin filed in April. The company imports food products from Myanmar, the country once known as Burma.
Amin plans to increase business by importing from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, he said in the plans. The intent is to increase food resources in Allen County by providing a variety from other countries.