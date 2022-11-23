Melissa Chaffin and her children didn’t plan on stepping inside a Main Street storefront to take photographs with Santa Claus on Wednesday, but the New Haven family couldn’t pass up the opportunity when they came upon it.
“That’s a good one, Santa,” Chaffin said as 8-year-old Olivia posed alongside the man in red, a Christmas tree decorated in green and gold ribbon behind them in the Horizon Bank entryway.
The Chaffins, who also included 13-year-old Lucas, were among the throngs of people celebrating Fort Wayne’s annual Night of Lights.
With the afternoon temperatures reaching nearly 60 degrees, the evening wasn’t expected to dip below freezing, but cocoa was served at multiple locations to ward off any chill.
The light displays began adding a holiday glow to the downtown skyline shortly after sunset, and they were unquestionably the event’s stars – particularly the 155-foot-long depiction of Santa and his reindeer on the side of PNC Bank at Main and Calhoun streets.
The countdown for that display’s lighting has attracted upward of 30,000 people in previous years. Nick Huntley and Cyan Hahn were among those who claimed their viewing spot early. The Ossian couple decided to watch from the corner of Harrison and Main streets.
But Night of Lights offered more than colorful decorations to admire.
Activities spanned downtown, with some beginning hours before the lights flipped on. Children could visit with Santa at places including Baker Street Station, and families could partake in crafts at locations such as Grand Wayne Convention Center.
The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne began playing Christmas tunes outside the Community Center shortly before 5 p.m. and planned to offer entertainment until that building’s holiday light display turned on.
The Chaffins stopped by the Community Center, which offered free holiday activities for children, after they dined at Coney Island.
“We were in and out,” Chaffin said of beating the rush at the eatery and visiting several event locations by sunset. “We hit a lot. If you come early, that’s the time to do it.”