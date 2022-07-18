NIPSCO and the NiSource Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to the Jim Kelly Career Pathway Center of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The donation was announced Friday.
The multi-million dollar project will introduce middle and high school aged children to the basics of the skilled trades and manufacturing in a primarily virtual learning environment. The state of the art programs will include manufacturing, automotive, information technology, construction trades, automotive, chain supply management and welding.
“The Career Pathway Center will afford children the opportunity to become immersed in an array of skilled trades and manufacturing roles that are so important to the community in northern Indiana,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs and economic development. “NIPSCO and the NiSource Foundation are so pleased to support this Boys & Girls Clubs’ education initiative, which will help illuminate the future jobs potential of so many critical fields.”