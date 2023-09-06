Fort Wayne/Allen County
3 local organizations get NIPSCO grants
Sixteen northern Indiana organizations will be able to further their public safety initiatives with support from the 2023 NIPSCO Public Safety Education and Training Grants program.
Over the past six years, nearly 95 projects geared toward community and youth public safety education projects, along with training for first responders, police and fire departments have received grants, NIPSCO said in a news release Wednesday.
“Safety is at the core of everything we do and one of the reasons we continue offering public safety education programs and trainings for the public,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “We are pleased to support local organizations in our service area whose goals align with reducing safety incidents and are aimed at educating the public about ways to keep themselves and others safe.”
The 2023 program recipients received grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 each. Recipients include:
• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana – Gear Up for Safety Program
• Early Childhood Alliance – AED Trainers and Machines for Learning Programs
• YMCA Northeast Indiana – YWCA Northeast Indiana’s Community Education Training & Safety Program.
Credit union build event helping Habitat
ProFed Credit Union is preparing for its first-ever panel build event with Habitat for Humanity next week.
The build event will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at ProFed Credit Union’s main branch at 1710 Saint Joe River Drive. Throughout the day, about 100 employees will help construct and assemble wall panels in the east parking lot of ProFed. Credit union employees will divide their efforts in one-hour increments over a span of four hours to complete all the wall panels that will be used for a future Habitat for Humanity home.
The collaboration between ProFed and Habitat for Humanity aims to address the critical issue of affordable housing in our community, a Wednesday news release said.
“Habitat for Humanity has been at the forefront of this cause for decades, and ProFed is eager to give back to the communities they serve,” the release said.
ProFed believes “in the power of community and helping local families achieve the dream of home ownership,” said Karen Potter, assistant vice president of marketing. “This event not only allows us to support a cause we deeply care about but also gives our employees a chance to get more involved and work together outside of the usual work environment fostering stronger connections with one another.”
Area
Markle park seeks $50,000 match grant
Markle will soon have more space for recreation if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by Nov. 5.
If successful, the project led by Markle Fish & Game Club Park will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program, a news release from the state said Wednesday.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, and the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds if it raises $5,000 through the online website Patronicity. The state will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
“The enhancement of the Markle Fish and Game Club Park will engage residents and visitors alike,” said a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development. ”This campaign is the essence of the CreatINg Places initiative and would not be possible without the community’s support, dedication and vision.”
Funds from this campaign will be used to improve the softball and baseball diamond with lights, dugouts and a concession stand. The project will also add picnic tables to the concert stage and install sun shades around the park.
Bowen adds health clinic in Plymouth
Bowen Center will formally cut the ribbon today on a new health clinic at the site of its outpatient office in Plymouth.
The ribbon cutting and open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plymouth location at 990 Illinois St. The public is welcome, and tours will follow with light refreshments and giveaways, a Wednesday news release said.
Bowen Center opened its first primary care clinic in 2020 in Warsaw and now also has clinics at its mental health care, addiction recovery treatment, and behavior modification skills coaching services in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Wabash.
Bowen Center said its move to integrated care is aimed at addressing the unique health care challenges underserved populations face.
