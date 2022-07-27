The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 10% natural gas rate increase for NIPSCO after the utility requested a 17% increase.
The rates will be done in two phases with the majority of the increase coming in September and a second rise in March. NIPSCO has about 128,000 natural gas customers in Allen County.
The commission’s decision followed an extensive review process with public input and a collaborative agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and the NIPSCO Industrial Group, a news release said Wednesday.
The average residential customer is expected to see an overall increase of about $6 a month.
NIPSCO requested a 17% increase in September. The increase would grant greater bill stability, which benefits customers by reducing bill fluctuation between high-usage and low-usage periods, especially the winter heating months, a September news release said.
The base monthly charge will increase from $14 to about $16.33, which is a reduction from the $24.50 proposed last year, a news release said. Projected bill impact for commercial and industrial customers might differ as charges depend on usage, rate type and class.
The increase will generate about $71.8 million annually, compared to $115 million each year if the 17% increase were approved.
Mike Hooper, president and chief operating officer of NIPSCO, said in a news release that the rate increases will help future investments.
“Customers expect service that is dependable and rates at the lowest cost possible,” Hooper said. “This balanced outcome demonstrates a positive path toward continued investments in essential resources that will support safe operations, upgrading aging infrastructure and enhancing our customers’ experience.”
NIPSCO’s natural gas base rates were last approved in 2018. Since then, NIPSCO has invested about $885 million in system upgrades, technology improvements and pipeline safety and reliability initiatives that will be completed by the end of the year, a news release said.
Information about bill payment assistance programs can be found online at nipsco.com/assistance. People can learn more about energy savings programs at nipsco.com/save.
For more information about NIPSCO rates, go to nipsco.com/2022gasrates.