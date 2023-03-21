NIPSCO released a report Tuesday showing the utility company donated more than $2.3 million last year to more than 250 non-profit organizations northern Indiana last year.
The report, available at NIPSCO.com/givesback, provides at-a-glance information on NIPSCO’s community contributions, including donations and support given in partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation.
NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource, established the NiSource Charitable Foundation with a mission to help create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work. The foundation provides funding and encourages volunteer support for non-profit organizations throughout the country.
Along with funds from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, employee donations and corporate funds from NIPSCO, the company provided focused grants and targeted donations to local charitable organizations.
The company's 10th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, for example, combined company and employee donations to provide more than $75,000 to benefit community-based organizations in northern Indiana.
"With collaboration and support from our community partners and grantees, NIPSCO continues to work to solve some of society’s most pressing issues by helping to create strong and sustainable communities where our employees and customers live and work," the company said in a news release.
NIPSCO’s 2022 donations were centered on areas of identified need ranging from basics and environmental stewardship to public safety and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).
Organizations that received support included the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana and the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The NiSource Charitable Foundation helped support several entities, including the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
“As a public service organization, we aim to serve our communities in all we do," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. "I’m so proud of all our team members that get out and contribute and help make a difference year after year.”