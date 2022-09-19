NIPSCO filed a request Monday for a 16.5% increase in electric utility rates that will go into effect next year if approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The rate increase will go through a regulatory review process, which includes an opportunity for public input. Any rate increase approved by the commission will come in two phases – beginning in late 2023 and into 2024.
The average residential electric customer uses about 668 kilowatt hours each month, which costs about $120 currently. Those customers’ bills would go up about $19 a month after the proposed increases, the utility said. NIPSCO’s last electric rate increase was in 2018.
The utility has about 483,000 electricity customers in northern Indiana, including parts of Kosciusko, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties.
“The investments we’re making provide direct benefits to all our customers, the communities we serve and the local economy,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president, in a news release. “Beyond the necessary upgrades, grid modernization and customer-centric enhancements that are critical to ensure the level of service our customers expect for the future, a significant portion of the investments are tied to our future energy transition and the addition of new renewable energy projects located in Indiana.”
NIPSCO said it is transitioning to a more balanced and reliable portfolio that includes renewable energy generation – about $840 million in new investments through next year.
“In turn, customers directly benefit by receiving a credit on their bills from 100% of the revenue associated with the sale of excess power currently being generated by the existing renewable projects and the sales from the upcoming additions,” NIPSCO said. “We currently forecast that benefit to be $50 million annually, depending on how much energy is ultimately generated from these sources.”
With the proposed rate increase, NIPSCO also plans to propose new bill payment assistant programs for income-qualified customers, continue investments in cybersecurity, upgrade and replace cables to increase reliability, modernize the electric grid and enhance the overall customer experience through a new mobile app.
For more information about NIPSCO’s request, go online to NIPSCO.com/2023electricrates.