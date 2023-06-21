Fort Wayne/Allen County
For the sixth year, NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations and first responders who provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.
Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 4; grant awards will be announced the week of Aug. 21.
Last year, several projects were initiated with the grants. They included Cass County Emergency Management Agency conducting a public safety training program for volunteer instructors to increase capacity of individual departments offering their own trainings. And in Steuben Township, the Volunteer Fire Department purchased materials to enhance its Fire Prevention Education program.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request site at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
Wedneday’s first day of summer marked the opening of teds Snack+Bar, the restaurant facility at Promenade Park.
Owner of teds Beerhall Brian Hench, manager of teds Snack+Bar Jacob Franklin and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials invited the public to tour the newly remodeled space in the park venue at 202 W. Superior St., along the river.
Regular business hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Area
Aerial treatments to slow the spread of spongy moth, formerly called gypsy moth, have been completed, the state said Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology completed the work Tuesday.
Spongy moth is considered one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern U.S. Treatments for this destructive pest were conducted in Fulton, Kosciusko, LaPorte, and Marshall counties, a Wednesday news release said.
The treatments used a mating-disruption process that consists of using an organic product made with food-grade materials that does not affect people, animals, plants, or any insects other than spongy moth. The droplets have pheromone that disrupts the insect’s mating cycle.
The DNR said it would return to northern and, if needed, sections of central or southern Indiana next spring and summer to continue the battle to slow the spread of this insect.