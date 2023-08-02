NIPSCO will boost electric rates this month after a decision by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that allows an increase, the company announced Wednesday.
The average residential electric customer using 668 kilowatt-hours per month will see an overall increase of approximately $12 per month, or about 10%, the service provider said in a news release.
NIPSCO said the newly approved rates will be phased in during a multi-step process to spread the changes to customer bills now and next year.
The change is lower than the initial proposed monthly increase of about $19 per month, or 16.5%. NIPSCO said last year the average customer has a monthly electric bill of about $120.
"Included in today's decision is a component that ensures customers are only paying costs as NIPSCO incurs them, providing a more real-time benefit to customers," the company's release said.
As a regulated energy provider, NIPSCO cannot change any rates or charges to its customers without the IURC's approval. The green light on an increase comes after nearly a year-long review process that included public hearings. Consumers were also allowed to submit written comments to the regulatory commission.
NIPSCO has about 483,000 electricity customers in northern Indiana, including parts of Kosciusko, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties. NIPSCO has gas customers in Allen County.
The company on Wednesday reiterated its goal of shifting to what it calls a "more balanced" portfolio that includes renewable energy sources. NIPSCO said it will have invested more than $800 million by the end of this year. Investments include electric transmission and distribution system upgrades, technology improvements, and safety and reliability initiatives.
NIPSCO said one benefit of its investments will be protecting the electric grid again cybersecurity threats.
The company plans to retire its remaining coal-fired generation by 2028 and said the costs associated with operating and maintaining those facilities will be reduced and eventually eliminated.