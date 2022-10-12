Natural gas customers can expect their winter heating bills to be higher this season, according to NIPSCO.
During the five-month winter heating season, which runs from Nov. 1 through March 31, average natural gas residential customers using 615 therms could expect to pay $661. That is an increase of $102, or $20.40 per month, from last year, NIPSCO said Wednesday in a statement.
Each year, NIPSCO and other Indiana energy companies provide a forecast for home heating bills during the upcoming winter months. Projects consider market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels and are based on normal weather projections, the statement said.
If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could be higher or lower, the statement said. Natural gas bills are dependent on the cost of natural gas, which is dictated by market prices, and delivering it to customers.
The increase in natural gas prices is in line with trends across the country. According to the federal Midwest Consumer Price Index released last month, natural gas service is up 39% from last August and 3.9% since July.
In July, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 10% natural gas increase for NIPSCO. The increase was expected to be done in two phases, with the majority happening last month and a second rise in March. Based on the rate increase, customers are expected to see an overall increase of about $6 a month.
NIPSCO has about 128,000 natural gas customers in Allen County.