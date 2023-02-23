The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded Thursday evening to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue on report of a mobile home fire on the city's near north side.
Crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m. to find "a well-involved" blaze in the front of the structure.
Two nearby trailers were in danger of also catching fire, officials said in a news release.
The flames were brought under control within 12 minutes, and the other residences were spared, officials said.
Two adults inside the residence were able to escape on their own before fire crews arrived. No children or pets were on the premises, the release said.
Investigators found "improperly discarded smoking material had caught some combustibles" on fire. The mobile home had heavy fire and moderate water and smoke damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants, the release said.