Ohio fire investigators in Defiance County are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a pole barn and camper early today in Highland Township.
Crews said they arrived about 1:30 a.m. and found flames ravaging the structure. Firefighters were forced to extract water from a nearby pond because the property was out of reach.
Officials said 35 crew members from neighboring areas also had to use 15 gallons of foam to extinguish the blaze that destroyed the barn and camper. Firefighters were at the scene more than five hours, including time spent returning to battle a smaller blaze in a hay mound.
No injuries were reported and no livestock was harmed.