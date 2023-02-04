Investigators in southwest Fort Wayne are determining the cause of a Friday evening fire that left no one hurt, but destroyed a house in the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway, according to a social media report.
Emergency dispatchers said they were notified at 5:40 p.m. A Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District Facebook post said at least two people safely escaped before crews arrived at the fire that devastated a golf community home.
Officials believe it began in the kitchen area. Neither Southwest or Aboite Township fire officials issued a news release.