No one spoke in opposition Monday to a proposal for 322 apartments on Getz Road at a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing.
Flats of Walnut Hills has been proposed for 38 acres in the 2000 block of Getz Road, south of Constitution Drive. The development would have 12 three-story buildings with a clubhouse, heated pool and walking trails.
The site was zoned for multifamily use in 2015 for a proposed 672-unit apartment complex, but the approval expired without anything being built. John Lassaux, CRG Residential’s director of development, said the developers decided a more appropriate plan for the property would be 322 apartments.
The plans include 169 one-bedroom apartments, 141 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom flats, and 491 parking spaces. The Flaugh Maria drain would run through the middle of the apartment complex.
Along with the plans, Lassaux asked for approval for two waivers. One waiver would allow the buildings to be up to 45 feet and 11 inches tall, instead of the 40 feet multifamily developments are limited to.
A waiver for setbacks of less than the required 40 feet was also requested for two areas – by the pool area and by Building 8, which neighbors an office building.
The plans include three access points with two on Getz and one on Constitution Drive. One of the Getz entrances is dependent on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources approval on a box culvert bridge design.
Don Schmidt, plan commission vice president, said one letter was submitted for the public hearing, but he didn’t say if it was in support or opposition of the project. Aside from Lassaux, no one spoke at the meeting.
Members Rachel Tobin-Smith, Connie Haas Zuber and Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, were absent.
The members will discuss the plan before voting on a decision at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.