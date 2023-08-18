A 24-year-old Columbia City man who pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography possession will spend the next four years on probation after being sentenced Friday.
David Knezevich pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography in July after being charged in December.
During Friday's hearing, Knezevich told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull that he hopes to move forward and do better in the future.
"I feel very remorseful for the actions I have done," Knezevich said.
The defendant was given two six-year sentences and one two-year sentence for the child pornography charges. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently but were suspended, leaving Knezevich to serve his time as a probationer.
State police received a tip about Knezevich from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Brandon Davenport, a detective with the Indiana State Police.
The tip came after Knezevich circulated a video of what was claimed to be a 13-year-old girl being molested by a man, court records show. A search warrant led to the discovery on Knezevich's phone of two videos and four photos of children engaged in sex acts with other children, adult males and a dog.
One video appeared to be from an online streaming site LiveMe, which claims to “(create) authentic connections between people as one of the world’s most popular live video broadcasting platforms."
The video, which is more than 30 minutes long, showed two prepubescent girls engaged in sex acts, according to court documents. The children appeared to be reading the screen and taking directions, but police could not determine what was being said because they were speaking in a foreign language.
Police also found four photos of one child who appeared to be younger than 14 years old naked and performing sex acts with an adult male and a dog, court records said.