Fort Wayne residents will have to wait at least one more week for recycling collection.
For the second consecutive week, the city warned residents that recycling won’t be collected. Red River Waste Solutions, the city’s trash hauler until June 30, has had service issues since it took over the city’s contract in 2018.
In recent weeks, city officials have cited lower staffing levels and higher tonnage as the reason for delays in trash and recycling collection. Delays will likely continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over July 1.
“I know they’re working hard to have everything ready to go on July 1 to have a seamless start in our community,” said John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, in an email. “We’re very much looking forward to that partnership and the better days ahead for our solid waste customers.”
The city’s Solid Waste Department hopes recycling collection will begin again next week with the B week recycling schedule. The city has asked residents to bring in their recycling bins from the curb or alley until crews can begin a regular rotation for recycling again.
Trash collection is running behind as well, but the city has asked residents to continue setting out garbage the night before their scheduled pick up day.
“For this week, crews are focusing on garbage collection,” the city’s update said. “Today, Red River crews are finishing garbage collections in Thursday and Friday routes and city of Fort Wayne crews are working in Monday routes.”
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration thanked residents for their continued patience.
“We’ll do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible,” the update said. “As often as possible, crews are collecting garbage on the evenings and on weekends.”