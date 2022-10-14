A pilot program in Noble County is working to cut the high cost of child care.
The Tri-Share Program proposes a three-part split for child-care expenses, with one-third paid by the family, another by the county and the remainder by the parent's employer.
Jenna Anderson, coordinator of the Noble Thrive by 5 Early Childhood Coalition, said the Noble County Commissioners appropriated $50,000 to the program Tuesday.
Employers now need to supply their share for the program to succeed, according to a news release.
Noble County's program, based on one in Michigan, is believed to be the first of its kind in Indiana, Anderson said.
The funds the commissioners set aside will be available when the program launches its pilot year in early 2023, she said.
Affordable child care is defined as costing 7% or less of a household’s gross salary. In Noble County, the average weekly cost for care is about $150, so for child care to be affordable, a family or single parent would have to make at least $109,000 a year.
The county's median household income is $56,000, with half of households making less. That means child care is not affordable for most Noble County families.
In upcoming weeks, staff will work to find employers to join the program and develop income guidelines and the application process, Anderson said.
Employers interested in learning more should call Anderson at 260-445-3369 or email her at jenna@noblethriveby5.org.