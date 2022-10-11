A local nonprofit that focuses on building the skills and potential of northeast Indiana youth in business ownership and the arts will host an inaugural fundraising gala next weekend.
Believe In A Dream also plans to recognize three community leaders who have been instrumental in its initiatives, a Tuesday news release said.
The "Making Dreams Come True" fundraising gala, from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22, will be hosted at the Parkview Mirro Center, with Ruoff Mortgage as a lead sponsor. The event will highlight the organization’s programs that focus on entrepreneurship and participation in the arts.
Current participants and alumni will provide music, showcase their brands, and demonstrate the leadership lessons they have learned through the programs, the release said.
Fort Wayne native Jamal Robinson founded Believe In A Dream, or BIAD, in 2010. He is a long-time entrepreneur who started the eyewear business CEV Collection with Jaylon Smith, who grew up in Fort Wayne and is largely known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s a blessing to have established Believe In A Dream in northeast Indiana where there’s a hunger to grow and innovate, especially with the youth throughout the community with hands-on learning experiences," Robinson said in a statement. "We’ve been fortunate to support emerging artists, leaders and entrepreneurs for over 10 years. We’re excited to celebrate the past and present participants with the community during our inaugural gala.”
The nonprofit's gala will also honor Joe Jordan of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Marshall White of Unity Performing Arts Foundation, and Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound and CEO of Surack Enterprises. Jordan, White, and Surack were instrumental in the start-up and growth of the organization, the news release said.
"It’s our honor to recognize those who have supported our mission and vision since day one," Robinson said.
Believe In A Dream's mission is to develop confidence and leadership in youth through immersive experiences in entrepreneurship and the arts. Programs include leadership events and business "pitch competitions."
"There's no cost to students at all; it's all community partnerships, donors and philanthropists that contribute to our mission," Peter Dragnev, executive director, said during a brief telephone interview Tuesday.
More than 2,500 youth have been impacted by Believe In A Dream's programming since its inception, he said.
“For the past 12 years, we have worked hard to inspire the next generation to believe – in themselves, in their strengths and talents, and in building a better tomorrow," Dragnev said in a statement.
Tickets for the Gala are available online through eventbrite.com. The link can be found at www.believeinadream.com. The cost is $75 for individuals or $600 for a table of eight.
Dragnev said projected attendance, including with youth participants, is about 320.