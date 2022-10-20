In a warehouse-like area at Easterseals ARC in Fort Wayne, more than a dozen long tables held large plastic containers filled with rice, soy protein and dehydrated vegetables Wednesday morning.
The room also held more than 130 pairs of hands eager to get started on a task to help people half a world away.
The workers were assembling packages of easy-to-prepare, nutritious meals that will be shipped to Poland and Moldova to feed some of the thousands of refugees streaming from war-torn Ukraine.
The event was coordinated by Project 216, a nonprofit organization that specializes in providing shelf-stable meals for distribution in food banks, developing countries and countries in the midst of war. Packing events have been sponsored by church groups, nonprofits, companies and private individuals.
Other donations have gone to Haiti, said Ellen Mann, Project 216 development specialist. Donations there, she said, have been limited lately because of civic unrest and gangs.
The organization would prefer to get into Ukraine, she said, but that may be impossible because of travel restrictions and danger. So the group decided to work with organizations serving refugees outside Ukraine.
The volunteer workers Wednesday mainly were clients of Easterseals ARC and other area organizations serving people with disabilities.
Patricia Boyd, 25, from Fort Wayne, said she wanted to join in the effort “to learn how to do it for other people and … make food for them.” She was working with Crissi Lengel, 19, of Columbia City and Gabe Guzman, 24, of Fort Wayne.
Guzman said he feels bad for people in the war and thinks about them as he packs. “I don’t mind helping because I am a good worker and I like to help out,” he said.
Lengel, who has worked tagging clothing at a Goodwill store, said the task was new for her. But the cause was important because her father was in a war as a member of the U.S. military, she said.
Mann said the food was made possible by donations from ADM, a company that has a plant in Odessa, Ukraine, and a local businessman with connections to Easterseals ARC who wished to remain anonymous.
The meals come with a package of vitamins and minerals to help sustain people who are hungry. “We know for kids under (age) 5, this (food) reverses malnutrition,” she said.
All that’s needed to fix the meals is boiling water, Mann said.
Wednesday’s event should be able to pack 41,000 meals – putting Mann closer to the organization’s goal for her of 700,000 meals by the end of the year.
She said an upcoming event will be Dec. 3 at St. Michael Lutheran Church at 2131 Getz Road in Fort Wayne at a time to be determined. More information can be had by sending an email to ellen@project-216.org or calling 260-471-8852.
Mann got involved with Project 216 through a church event. “I’ve been overseas. I’ve seen hunger. I know what it looks like,” she said.
It’s heartbreaking, she added.