Fort Wayne/Allen County
Believe In A Dream building with cans
The local non-profit Believe In A Dream will host a Canstruction event Wednesday, led by a group of their young leaders.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Classic Ballroom at the Walb Student Union building. It will bring together participants from all three Believe In A Dream (BIAD) programs – arts, entrepreneurship, and leadership – to collaborate in building creative structures out of collected cans. Those cans will be donated to The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne – a partner of Community Harvest Food Bank.
Believe In A Dream, founded in 2010, has a mission to develop confidence and leadership in youth through immersive experiences in entrepreneurship and the arts.
The Canstruction event plans to engage at least 100 participants, who will be split into teams that will be challenged with creating unique structures out of collected cans. Snacks, music, and prizes for participants voted as the “winning team” will be provided.
Area
Habitat to celebrate ReStore milestone
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is excited to join with local leaders and the community as they celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Habitat ReStore on Lima Road.
The media and public are invited to join staff and community members at the ReStore, 4747 Lima Road, Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate five years at the new location. The first 50 customers will receive a special gift and Habitat will provide free popcorn and hot dogs for guests. Customers can also take advantage of 25% off all lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In the last five years, the ReStore has diverted more than 5,000 tons of materials from landfills, thanks to community donations, corporate partnerships, and collaborations with local junk haulers, such as FireDawgs and 1-800-GOT-JUNK. Since its move from Wells Street in 2018, the ReStore has seen revenue grow more than 65% and helped build 50 affordable habitat homes in the greater Fort Wayne area.
- The Journal Gazette