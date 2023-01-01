With fireworks, noisemakers and three big balloon drops, Fort Wayne’s Science Central had almost everything a family could want for a New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday.
The festivities keep the Davis family of Roanoke coming back to the annual Countdown to Noon for 11 years now and to introduce Austin Davis, 18 months, to the experience of children cheering and balloons dropping and being popped.
“I get to bring him and show him the new traditions,” said his aunt, Morgan Davis.
Davis first experienced the balloon drop when she was 7, and she still looks forward to it each year.
“It’s a lot of fun for me,” she said. “I like science. It’s fascinating.”
Science Central has been having its Countdown to Noon for longer than 20 years, said Chris Harris, visitor service director.
“It’s a balloon drop for kids with bedtimes,” he said.
It’s changed a bit in the last three years, mostly because of the coronavirus. Harris said that after counting down to noon virtually the first year of social distancing, the children’s museum spread the balloon drop across three places in the building to keep each crowd smaller. But it was also because the crane they used to drop the balloons broke.
Having three simultaneous drops also helped because it allows Science Central to accommodate more people, he said. A second balloon drop was scheduled for 2 p.m.
“It gives people who got here late a chance to enjoy it,” Harris said.
In the two hours before the balloon drop, kids and families strolled through the exhibits. Displays included a demonstration of fireworks principles. Kids were also able to go on a scavenger hunt and make things such as Popsicle stick kazoos and maracas to make noise while bringing in the new year.
Harris said many families come year after year.
Jessica Montalvo first experienced the balloon drops as a volunteer in high school. She brought her 2-year-old on Saturday.
“I want her to have the same love of science I do,” Motalvo said.
Best friends Cameryn McConkey, 16, and Victoria Mildred, 15, have been coming together since first grade. During the last four years, they’ve held up the numbers during the countdown for the balloon drop and were No. 8 this year.
“I think it’s a fun experience, it makes everyone so happy,” Cameryn said. “It’s also fun to mess around in Science Central.”
Victoria added: “It’s like being a little kid again.”
Matt and Melanie Mason of Warsaw bring their children Ellie, 7, and Sam, 3, to Science Central every couple of months because they’re members. But Saturday was their first time for the balloon drop.
“It was the last little bit of vacation they have left,” Matt Mason said. And it seemed like a fun thing to do.
Ellie planned to pop balloons that fell rather than take one home. She looked forward to the drop because, she said, “it’ll be a lot of colors.”
Erin and Alex Kircher of Fort Wayne brought Margot, 6, for the first time because they felt she was old enough and loves science.
Erin said she liked the way the museum engages the kids and that even though it was busy, it wasn’t too much.
Like many first timers, the Kircher family plans to make it a tradition.
“I think we’ll probably come back every year after this,” she said. “It’s very festive without being overwhelming.”