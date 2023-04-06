A Fort Wayne-area egg farmer will participate Monday in one of the White House’s most celebratory events – especially for kids.
Sam Krouse, co-CEO of MPS Egg Farms in North Manchester, will help as a volunteer for the Easter Egg Roll, an annual tradition that dates back to 1878. Krouse is a board member of the American Egg Board, a national organization for producers that focuses on education, research and promotion.
The White House on Thursday announced that First Lady Jill Biden will continue her theme of “EGGucation” for the event. The egg farmers will again present her a commemorative egg decorated with the theme in mind.
This year’s Easter Egg Roll is expected to attract about 30,000 people, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. The setup and activities, scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m., will transform the South Lawn and Ellipse at the White House “into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy,” a news release said.
Those children will include Krouse’s two young ones, Noah, 3, and Ruth, 1.
“They may not remember it, but we’ll get lots of cute photos of them and everything on the lawn,” Krouse said Thursday afternoon. His wife, Amy, is also going.
Tickets for the general public were distributed through an online public lottery.
A “Field Trip to the Farm” will allow children to hear directly from egg producers.
Attendees can watch a talent show, hear marching bands, enjoy story time and other activities.
Along with MPS, Krouse said another Hoosier egg farm, Wabash Valley Produce in southern Indiana will participate Monday.
About 30,000 eggs will be on the White House lawn for the event, Krouse said. A North Carolina producer typically supplies the eggs.
Other producers help celebrate the Easter and Passover season by donating through the American Egg Board more than 5.5 million eggs to food pantries. It’s part of the farmers’ “Fighting Hunger by the Dozens pledge.” MPS is donating more than 350,000 of those eggs, Krouse said.
“We know food insecurity is at an all-time high,” he said, “and it’s something we can do to help.”