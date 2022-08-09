The regional agency responsible for distributing $50 million in state grants designed to maintain and accelerate Indiana’s economic growth didn’t have any formal proposals to present at its meeting Tuesday.
But that doesn’t mean proposals aren’t in the pipeline.
The state awarded the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority the money through the Regional Economic Acceleration Development Authority program, also known as READI.
Michael Galbraith, the regional development authority’s consultant, said the agency has received proposals for six projects vying for $17.9 million. Six more proposals have turned up recently, he said.
“We receive them almost daily,” he said.
Galbraith said he could not identify the projects by name. That information will become public when a formal presentation is made.
But three are outside Allen County, he said, and most are from public-private partnerships or nonprofit organizations as opposed to government projects.
The projects undergo extensive vetting before they are formally presented “to make sure they are robustly supported by their counties” and their local economic development groups, Galbraith said.
“We encourage projects to apply with all deliberate speed” because the state “is committed to speeding the process along,” Galbraith said.
Projects that are awarded money must be completed – or planned to be completed – by the end of 2026, he said. Money must be committed from the regional development authority by June 2023.
Projects already conditionally approved are in Allen, Huntington, Noble and Wabash counties.
Fort Wayne projects are the Gateway West expansion at Fort Wayne International Airport; Phase 2 of the riverfront project; and Village Premier, a mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.
Legacy Heights, a 52-unit workforce housing development in Wabash; Rivergreen Housing, the renovation of a 48-unit apartment complex in Huntington; and Industry 4.0: Smart Factory Lab, a training program at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, also have conditional approval for READI grants.