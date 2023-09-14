NEW HAVEN — Doug Goeglein hopes school officials and first responders won't have to implement the reunification training they received today at the East Allen County Schools Administration Annex.
That would mean a school experienced an incident – such as a violent event or a power outage – and it needs to reunite students with their parents.
"We're hopefully doing this for no reason," said Goeglein, East Allen's safety manager.
But, he added, should something happen, it is "better to be prepared and make a real rough day a little smoother."
Representatives from the I Love U Guys Foundation – a nonprofit created by people who experienced loss from a school shooting – led the training. About 75 people, including officials from various northeast Indiana districts, attended today's classroom-based session.
The foundational knowledge shared today will be put into action during exercises Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where participants will experience various roles, said Andy Arnold of I Love U Guys.
"You've got to practice it," he said, adding repetition is key.
The regional training event was presented by EACS and the Indiana School Safety Specialist Academy.