Storms damaged some areas of northeast Indiana on Wednesday, including a Huntertown home that caught fire after getting struck by lightning.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire. It was extinguished quickly with a targeted attack from water both inside and out of the house, the Huntertown Fire Department said.
The rest of the county made it through Wednesday without much incident after forecasts had included a chance of severe storms coming through. Fort Wayne received less than an inch of rain as of 5 p.m.
Possible tornadoes were reported in Wells and Adams counties, but meteorologist Chris Roller of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said no tornadoes touched down.
Reports of severe weather can be emailed to nws.northernindiana@noaa.gov.
The rest of this week should be drier and calmer, the weather service said, giving those impacted by last weekend’s storms a chance to clean up.
Because of recent damaging weather, insurance companies are asked to implement a 60-day cancellation moratorium for policyholders in storm-impacted areas, including Allen County.
Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard issued a bulletin directing insurance companies to offer that, according to a Wednesday news release.
“The last thing we want those Hoosiers impacted by the recent tornadoes and severe storms to worry about is missing a premium payment or losing coverage,” Beard said. “We hope by granting this extension, it will give them some peace of mind.”
Along with Allen County, the directive specifically covers Benton, Cass, Clinton, Howard, Johnson, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.
It requires insurance companies grant a 60-day extension to policyholders to make premium payments without risk of penalties or policy cancellation. The insurance department requests that companies work with those impacted during the moratorium by allowing a payment plan or extending the due date.
Additionally, the state is extending a similar courtesy to companies with a 60-day grace period for renewal and cancellations for all licensees, certificate holders and registrants in the above counties. It includes premium tax and surplus lines premium tax filings.
The extension also applies to continuing education requirements for producers from impacted areas.