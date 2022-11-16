Accumulating lake effect snow later this afternoon, tonight and Thursday morning may cause dangerous driving conditions in an area including northern Kosciusko County, the National Weather Service said today.
Northern Kosciusko: Lake-effect snow expected
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
The Dish: Fort Wayne restaurants offer free food for Veterans Day
-
Fort Wayne Plan Commission denies Famous Taco's request, delays River City Ventures' plan
-
Fort Wayne planning board to consider Famous Taco request for a second time
-
Three votes separate winner, loser in Southwest Allen race
-
Judge begins work on Delphi murder case; public hearing set for Nov. 22